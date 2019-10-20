Everton Home
This Forum Is Available
Forum
Toffees Fixtures & Results
Site Map
Privacy Policy
Fan Gifts
This Forum Is Available
Move Your Forum To Vital Everton
Everton News
Everton Blogs
The Word On The Tweet
This Forum Is Available
Everton News
Everton Blogs
The Word On The Tweet
This Forum Is Available
Move Your Forum To Vital Everton
Everton News
How did Lucas Digne fare against Southampton?
Own a Piece of Football Aid History!
Everton offered Cenk Tosun to Besikas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce…
Seamus Coleman could miss Southampton clash through injury, here’s…
Real Madrid ‘preparing’ €40m bid for Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Everton tried to re-sign Kurt Zouma over the summer,…
Everton Blogs
Big money moves for world class names, Ancelotti working…
Pundit is wrong to suggest 23 y/o Everton prospect…
Everton should be aiming to create a memorable season…
Win against PL side was exactly what Everton needed…
£36m-rated Everton youngster is being wasted after 45 minute…
Defender who was rivals with ‘the best player last…
The Word On The Tweet
‘Surely not’, ‘Incredible’ – Many Everton fans in stitches…
‘You snooze you lose’ – Lots of Everton fans…
‘Ridiculous’ – Many Everton fans accept deal is off…
‘Take the money and run’ – Lots of Everton…
‘Superb yet again’ – Many Everton fans left emotional…
‘Gutted’, ‘Would’ve been ideal’ – Some Everton fans left…